Meng reached a deal on Friday with prosecutors in New York that effectively resolved a US fraud case that had kept her under house arrest in Vancouver for nearly three years following an extradition request.

Advertisement

Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were arrested in what was seen as retaliation for Meng’s arrest around the same time, were simultaneously released and boarded a flight home at 7.30am local time along with their country’s ambassador to China.

Meng Wanzhou waves to a cheering crowd as she steps out of a charter plane at Shenzhen’s airport on Saturday night. Photo: Xinhua

It remained unclear what aircraft ferried the so-called two Michaels back to Canada, and public flight tracking for the pair’s plane appeared unavailable.

As Chinese internet users kept a close eye on Meng’s return, speculation circulated about her flight path, with some claiming it had been chosen to “deliberately” steer clear of US airspace over Alaska.

In a tweet, FlightRadar24 appeared to endorse that interpretation, saying: “It looks like the flight was avoiding US airspace, including Anchorage Arctic [Flight Information Region], that stretches up to the North Pole.”

It also posted an image of Meng’s circuitous route over the Arctic alongside one of a typical Vancouver-to-Hong Kong route, which passes near Anchorage.

Vancouver flights to Guangzhou, another nearby point of comparison, do not typically take the polar route that Meng took, according to a mainland Chinese aviation expert who declined to be named.

Advertisement

However, flights from North America to Asia often did take that route for a variety of operational reasons, they added.

Meng’s flight landed in China at about 9.50pm on Saturday evening, with the executive receiving a hero’s welcome from the assembled crowd as she stepped onto the tarmac in Shenzhen wearing a red dress and carrying a bouquet of roses.

Advertisement