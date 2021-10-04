A view of the sunset from the Hong Kong end of the mega bridge. Photo: Winson Wong A view of the sunset from the Hong Kong end of the mega bridge. Photo: Winson Wong
Proposed Shenzhen link to mega bridge will be a boon for Hong Kong, analysts say

  • Industry players mostly upbeat on extension to Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, aimed at boosting traffic volume and connecting city earlier left out of project
  • Supporters hail contribution to wider development of Greater Bay Area, but critic points out that benefits for Hong Kong are minimal

Cannix Yau
Updated: 8:18pm, 4 Oct, 2021

