World’s airlines commit to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, but Chinese carriers say target flies in the face of their national goal

  • Mainland Chinese airlines wanted the International Air Transport Association to follow President Xi Jinping’s 2060 emissions target, but industry backs earlier date
  • Airlines will look to become carbon neutral through sustainable aviation fuel, new aircraft technology and alternative energy sources

Danny Lee in Boston

Updated: 3:42pm, 5 Oct, 2021

China Southern Airlines has sought to amend the road map for the industry’s new emissions goal. Photo: AFP
