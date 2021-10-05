China Southern Airlines has sought to amend the road map for the industry’s new emissions goal. Photo: AFP
World’s airlines commit to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, but Chinese carriers say target flies in the face of their national goal
- Mainland Chinese airlines wanted the International Air Transport Association to follow President Xi Jinping’s 2060 emissions target, but industry backs earlier date
- Airlines will look to become carbon neutral through sustainable aviation fuel, new aircraft technology and alternative energy sources
Topic | Climate change
China Southern Airlines has sought to amend the road map for the industry’s new emissions goal. Photo: AFP