Greater Bay Airlines had wanted to launch earlier. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
exclusive | Fledgling Hong Kong carrier Greater Bay Airlines set to be granted air operating certificate imminently
- According to sources, move will allow ambitious carrier to launch charter flights while it awaits additional key licence necessary for its operations
- Airline is still waiting for a second permit, its air transport licence, to organise regularly scheduled flights
Topic | Hong Kong aviation
