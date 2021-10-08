Greater Bay Airlines had wanted to launch earlier. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Greater Bay Airlines had wanted to launch earlier. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
exclusive | Fledgling Hong Kong carrier Greater Bay Airlines set to be granted air operating certificate imminently

  • According to sources, move will allow ambitious carrier to launch charter flights while it awaits additional key licence necessary for its operations
  • Airline is still waiting for a second permit, its air transport licence, to organise regularly scheduled flights

Danny Lee
Updated: 5:08pm, 8 Oct, 2021

