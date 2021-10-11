European aircraft giant Airbus has seen orders ‘shifting’ due to travel constraints placed on Asia-Pacific airlines, according to a senior executive. Photo: Xinhua European aircraft giant Airbus has seen orders ‘shifting’ due to travel constraints placed on Asia-Pacific airlines, according to a senior executive. Photo: Xinhua
European aircraft giant Airbus has seen orders ‘shifting’ due to travel constraints placed on Asia-Pacific airlines, according to a senior executive. Photo: Xinhua
Aviation
Hong Kong /  Transport

Struggling to restructure Asia-Pacific deals, Airbus warns region’s airlines at risk of falling behind Europe, US

  • ‘Question marks’ on timing of purchases, delivery dates linger as regional carriers struggle with ongoing travel restrictions, chief commercial officer says
  • AirAsia, Philippine Airlines among those navigating restructurings forced by the devastation Covid-19 has wrought on international travel

Topic |   Aviation
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 8:32am, 11 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
European aircraft giant Airbus has seen orders ‘shifting’ due to travel constraints placed on Asia-Pacific airlines, according to a senior executive. Photo: Xinhua European aircraft giant Airbus has seen orders ‘shifting’ due to travel constraints placed on Asia-Pacific airlines, according to a senior executive. Photo: Xinhua
European aircraft giant Airbus has seen orders ‘shifting’ due to travel constraints placed on Asia-Pacific airlines, according to a senior executive. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE