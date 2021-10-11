European aircraft giant Airbus has seen orders ‘shifting’ due to travel constraints placed on Asia-Pacific airlines, according to a senior executive. Photo: Xinhua
Struggling to restructure Asia-Pacific deals, Airbus warns region’s airlines at risk of falling behind Europe, US
- ‘Question marks’ on timing of purchases, delivery dates linger as regional carriers struggle with ongoing travel restrictions, chief commercial officer says
- AirAsia, Philippine Airlines among those navigating restructurings forced by the devastation Covid-19 has wrought on international travel
Topic | Aviation
European aircraft giant Airbus has seen orders ‘shifting’ due to travel constraints placed on Asia-Pacific airlines, according to a senior executive. Photo: Xinhua