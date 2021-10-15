A train travels down the Taipa line of the Macau LRT, which will be shut for 180 days to allow faulty cables to be replaced. Photo: Xinhua
Macau authorities suspend services on MTR Corp’s Taipa line for 180 days to replace faulty cables
- The line is part of the casino hub’s first mass transit system, and is run by the wholly owned subsidiary MTR Railway Operations (Macau) Company
- Electrical problems on the line were traced to overheating cables supplied by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which will undertake the replacement works
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
A train travels down the Taipa line of the Macau LRT, which will be shut for 180 days to allow faulty cables to be replaced. Photo: Xinhua