Macau authorities suspend services on MTR Corp’s Taipa line for 180 days to replace faulty cables

  • The line is part of the casino hub’s first mass transit system, and is run by the wholly owned subsidiary MTR Railway Operations (Macau) Company
  • Electrical problems on the line were traced to overheating cables supplied by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which will undertake the replacement works

Cannix Yau
Updated: 9:48pm, 15 Oct, 2021

