The MTR Corporation had been evasive about whether it would complete the section on time. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s costliest rail project hit by more delays, with July next year new target date for opening Hung Hom-Admiralty section
- MTR Corp CEO Jacob Kam says delay caused by signalling system upgrades means it is inevitable progress and timetable will be affected
- Completion of HK$90.7 billion link further pushed back from previously revised first quarter of next year
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
The MTR Corporation had been evasive about whether it would complete the section on time. Photo: Felix Wong