Hong Kong’s costliest rail project hit by more delays, with July next year new target date for opening Hung Hom-Admiralty section

  • MTR Corp CEO Jacob Kam says delay caused by signalling system upgrades means it is inevitable progress and timetable will be affected
  • Completion of HK$90.7 billion link further pushed back from previously revised first quarter of next year

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 5:07pm, 22 Oct, 2021

The MTR Corporation had been evasive about whether it would complete the section on time. Photo: Felix Wong
