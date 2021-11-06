Repair works between Peak Road and Coombe Road are still in progress on Saturday after an underground water pipe burst and caused a landslide. Photo: May Tse Repair works between Peak Road and Coombe Road are still in progress on Saturday after an underground water pipe burst and caused a landslide. Photo: May Tse
Repair works between Peak Road and Coombe Road are still in progress on Saturday after an underground water pipe burst and caused a landslide. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Transport

Underground water pipe bursts, triggers landslide in Hong Kong’s upscale The Peak district

  • Water pipe hidden underneath Peak Road, near section of Coombe Road, burst at about 5pm on Friday, triggering landslide covering an area of three metres by 20 metres
  • Single-lane traffic implemented for section of Peak Road between Barker and Magazine Gap roads, as well as affected portion of Coombe Road

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 8:27pm, 6 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Repair works between Peak Road and Coombe Road are still in progress on Saturday after an underground water pipe burst and caused a landslide. Photo: May Tse Repair works between Peak Road and Coombe Road are still in progress on Saturday after an underground water pipe burst and caused a landslide. Photo: May Tse
Repair works between Peak Road and Coombe Road are still in progress on Saturday after an underground water pipe burst and caused a landslide. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE