The taxi trade in Hong Kong has accused Uber of stealing its business. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong taxi operators again press for curbs on Uber, even as ride-hailing firm expands links with cabbies
- Uber has been operating in Hong Kong for seven years although ride-hailing services are not legal without a hire-car permit
- Firm says it welcomes regulation, ready to be a partner in improving city’s transport system
Topic | Uber
The taxi trade in Hong Kong has accused Uber of stealing its business. Photo: Shutterstock