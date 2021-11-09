Cathay hopes to get passengers to use a paperless mobile health app that stores details of vaccinations and Covid-19 test results. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific rolls out new travel verification feature in bid to cut check-in times
- New ‘Fly Ready’ feature lets passengers submit negative Covid-19 test result, vaccination, hotel booking and ID documents within 48 hours of departure
- Passengers can be verified for departure within two hours of using feature, which is eligible for flights from routes such as London, Sydney and Taipei
