Cathay hopes to get passengers to use a paperless mobile health app that stores details of vaccinations and Covid-19 test results. Photo: Winson Wong Cathay hopes to get passengers to use a paperless mobile health app that stores details of vaccinations and Covid-19 test results. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay hopes to get passengers to use a paperless mobile health app that stores details of vaccinations and Covid-19 test results. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Cathay Pacific rolls out new travel verification feature in bid to cut check-in times

  • New ‘Fly Ready’ feature lets passengers submit negative Covid-19 test result, vaccination, hotel booking and ID documents within 48 hours of departure
  • Passengers can be verified for departure within two hours of using feature, which is eligible for flights from routes such as London, Sydney and Taipei

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 8:30am, 9 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cathay hopes to get passengers to use a paperless mobile health app that stores details of vaccinations and Covid-19 test results. Photo: Winson Wong Cathay hopes to get passengers to use a paperless mobile health app that stores details of vaccinations and Covid-19 test results. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay hopes to get passengers to use a paperless mobile health app that stores details of vaccinations and Covid-19 test results. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE