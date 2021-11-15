Cathay Pacific has announced stricter new rules for pilots flying in and out of Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Cathay Pacific announces stricter self-isolation requirements for aircrew returning to Hong Kong, considers relocation contingency
- Crew will have to remain in their homes for three days after arriving in the city, and avoid group gatherings for another four
- The airline is also gauging pilot interest in a contingency plan that would see them effectively relocated for four months at a time
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
