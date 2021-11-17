Workers involved in building a new terminal for Hong Kong International Airport’s planned third runway stage a protest on Tuesday. Photo: Facebook
Workers, subcontractors on Hong Kong airport’s third runway project owed HK$100 million in unpaid wages and costs, lawmaker says
- Lawmaker Edward Lau urges Airport Authority to respond in the next two days to demands of workers and subcontractors involved in labour dispute
- Demands include ensuring all workers are paid before leaving project and for the authority to negotiate dispute over project costs between subcontractors and main contractor
