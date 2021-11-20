KMB drivers have asked the company to reduce the number of routes per shift. Photo: Dickson Lee
KMB drivers have asked the company to reduce the number of routes per shift. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Transport

KMB drivers urge company to reduce number of routes per shift after fatal crash involving Hong Kong double-decker bus

  • Staff Rights Association of KMB says some drivers are taking on more than three routes per shift, increasing the risk of accidents
  • Association chairman Louis Chan says driver of double-decker bus that overturned had been working three different routes on day of accident

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 10:51pm, 20 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
KMB drivers have asked the company to reduce the number of routes per shift. Photo: Dickson Lee
KMB drivers have asked the company to reduce the number of routes per shift. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE