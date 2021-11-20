KMB drivers have asked the company to reduce the number of routes per shift. Photo: Dickson Lee
KMB drivers urge company to reduce number of routes per shift after fatal crash involving Hong Kong double-decker bus
- Staff Rights Association of KMB says some drivers are taking on more than three routes per shift, increasing the risk of accidents
- Association chairman Louis Chan says driver of double-decker bus that overturned had been working three different routes on day of accident
