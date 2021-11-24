The automated parking system in a short-term tenancy car park in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s first automated parking system to commence service on Thursday in Tsuen Wan
- System installed in car park at junction of Hoi Shing Road and Hoi Kok Street in Tsuen Wan, which has 78 automated parking spaces
- Transport officials hope system will boost spatial efficiency, reduce or eliminate illegal parking
Topic | Transportation
The automated parking system in a short-term tenancy car park in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Nora Tam