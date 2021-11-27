Hong Kong may tighten its system of health checks for elderly and professional drivers. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Transport

Tougher health checks proposed for Hong Kong after spike in accidents involving older drivers

  • Transport officials looking at introducing more stringent regime of health examinations for elderly and professional drivers
  • Ombudsman suggested reforming system with number of crashes involving older motorists shooting up in recent years

Cannix Yau
Updated: 5:03pm, 27 Nov, 2021

