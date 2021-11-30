Hong Kong is introducing new ‘contactless e-channels’ to enable smoother immigration at three checkpoints. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong introduces contactless immigration channels featuring facial recognition technology
- The new ‘contactless e-channels’ will enable users to cross the border in seven seconds flat, immigration official says
- The e-channels have so far been installed at Hong Kong International Airport, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and the Shenzhen Bay border crossing
Topic | Hong Kong International Airport
Hong Kong is introducing new ‘contactless e-channels’ to enable smoother immigration at three checkpoints. Photo: Dickson Lee