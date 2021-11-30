Hong Kong is introducing new ‘contactless e-channels’ to enable smoother immigration at three checkpoints. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong is introducing new ‘contactless e-channels’ to enable smoother immigration at three checkpoints. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong introduces contactless immigration channels featuring facial recognition technology

  • The new ‘contactless e-channels’ will enable users to cross the border in seven seconds flat, immigration official says
  • The e-channels have so far been installed at Hong Kong International Airport, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and the Shenzhen Bay border crossing

Topic |   Hong Kong International Airport
Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 9:32pm, 30 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong is introducing new ‘contactless e-channels’ to enable smoother immigration at three checkpoints. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong is introducing new ‘contactless e-channels’ to enable smoother immigration at three checkpoints. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE