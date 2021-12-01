Hong Kong’s strict control measures are sufficient for now, officials say. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong

Omicron variant: Hong Kong’s tightened quarantine rules throw travel plans into chaos as family reunions, Christmas hopes dashed amid rush to extend hotel bookings

  • Travellers describe their anguish and confusion, as weeks of visa applications, bookings and logistical arrangements look set to go up in smoke
  • At least 16 nations have been added to Hong Kong’s highest-risk Group A category, requiring 21-day quarantine, and under which non-residents are barred

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Laura Westbrook and Danny Lee
Laura Westbrook and Danny Lee

Updated: 8:17am, 1 Dec, 2021

