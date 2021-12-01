Cathay Pacific says it is getting close to break-even. Photo: May Tse
Cathay Pacific says it is getting close to break-even. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Transport

Omicron variant: Cathay Pacific expects Hong Kong’s passenger-flight capacity to lag rest of world for ‘foreseeable future’

  • Cathay’s passenger capacity is sitting at 7 per cent of normal levels this year, while competitors globally are running closer to 70 per cent
  • But executives sound more optimistic note about airline’s financial footing

Danny Lee
Updated: 9:44pm, 1 Dec, 2021

