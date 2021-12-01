Cathay Pacific says it is getting close to break-even. Photo: May Tse
Omicron variant: Cathay Pacific expects Hong Kong’s passenger-flight capacity to lag rest of world for ‘foreseeable future’
- Cathay’s passenger capacity is sitting at 7 per cent of normal levels this year, while competitors globally are running closer to 70 per cent
- But executives sound more optimistic note about airline’s financial footing
Topic | Cathay Pacific
