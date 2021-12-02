An MTR carriage door came off of a train and fell onto the tracks at Causeway Bay station, prompting a service suspension in the middle of rush hour on Thursday. Photo: Handout
developing | MTR service on part of Hong Kong’s Island line suspended after train carriage loses door
- Source close to the MTR Corporation confirms a carriage door came off and fell onto the tracks as a train was arriving at Causeway Bay station
- Following the incident, trains were only running between Kennedy Town and Wan Chai, and Quarry Bay and Chai Wan every four minutes
