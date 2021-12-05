Swiss International Air Lines is suspending flights to and from Hong Kong for at least a week over the city’s strict quarantine rules. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Swiss International Air Lines suspends flights to Hong Kong over strict quarantine regime; city confirms 9 new cases

  • Four Zurich-to-Hong Kong flights will be cancelled, with the suspension set to be reviewed on December 11
  • The airline is the third to cut flights into the city, after British Airways and local flag carrier Cathay Pacific

Chris Lau
Updated: 3:54pm, 5 Dec, 2021

Swiss International Air Lines is suspending flights to and from Hong Kong for at least a week over the city’s strict quarantine rules. Photo: Shutterstock
