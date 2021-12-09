Cathay Pacific is asking pilots to volunteer for a four-month test programme that would see them based out of Los Angeles. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Transport

Cathay Pacific’s Hong Kong pilots weigh Los Angeles move as airline looks to ease burden of coronavirus quarantine rules

  • Embattled flag carrier asks for volunteers for four-month stints in California as it struggles to stem flight cancellations, pilot resignations
  • The airline last month began sounding out demoralised aircrew about the possibility of being based out of Dubai or the United States

Danny Lee
Updated: 4:27pm, 9 Dec, 2021

