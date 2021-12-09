Business partners of Hong Kong’s airport, including airlines, have also given their commitment to the emissions pledge. Photo: Felix Wong
Can Hong Kong’s airport achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050? Switch to electric vehicles a focus in blueprint
- Air hub reached 2035 midpoint target of 55 per cent slash in emissions last year due to pandemic
- Purchase of greener equipment and covering investment costs by renting out to service firms also part of strategy
Topic | Hong Kong International Airport
Business partners of Hong Kong’s airport, including airlines, have also given their commitment to the emissions pledge. Photo: Felix Wong