Cathay Pacific staff at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific seeks to comply with strict Hong Kong government rules by stopping pilots from leaving hotel rooms with one-time-use key
- Airline’s efforts to comply with government measures include requesting records of time Cathay staff enter and leave hotel rooms, according to leaked email
- December 7 email sent by Cathay’s hotel supplier asked on carrier’s behalf for rooms with one-time access at JW Marriott in Dubai
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Cathay Pacific staff at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: K. Y. Cheng