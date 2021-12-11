Cathay Pacific staff at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific seeks to comply with strict Hong Kong government rules by stopping pilots from leaving hotel rooms with one-time-use key

  • Airline’s efforts to comply with government measures include requesting records of time Cathay staff enter and leave hotel rooms, according to leaked email
  • December 7 email sent by Cathay’s hotel supplier asked on carrier’s behalf for rooms with one-time access at JW Marriott in Dubai

Danny Lee
Updated: 9:45pm, 11 Dec, 2021

