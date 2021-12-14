Qatar Airways says it may have to ground more of its Airbus A350 passenger planes over flaws in their surfaces. Photo: Shutterstock
exclusive | Qatar Airways expects to ground more Airbus A350s over surface flaws, with CEO accusing planemaker of ‘destroying’ business relationship
- The faults have been described as blistering in the planes’ finish, exposing fuselage beneath
- In addition to affecting at least 21 Qatar Airlines planes, the issues are said to also extend to other carriers, including Cathay Pacific
