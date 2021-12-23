Pilots are poised to be subject to tougher coronavirus surveillance rules. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong pilots to be barred from leaving home for 3 days in tougher surveillance system, as Cathay Pacific decries ‘endless’ rules
- Pilots will not be allowed out for exercise, food or other errands – Cathay says it has to ‘keep dodging the bullets’ from the ‘endless’ challenges
- Airline hopes to start ‘China bubble’ flights in February with less stringent Covid-19 rules for dedicated crew
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Pilots are poised to be subject to tougher coronavirus surveillance rules. Photo: May Tse