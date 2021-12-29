Cathay Pacific is already struggling under the weight of pandemic restrictions. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to axe all quarantine exemptions for aircrew on passenger flights not from non-mainland China
- Cathay Pacific is at risk of widespread flight cancellations in coming days, as it is unable to secure enough hotel rooms to meet new rules
- All non-mainland flights to and from Hong Kong must be operated by closed-loop aircrew, who will be required to spend up to two weeks in quarantine
