Cathay Pacific is already struggling under the weight of pandemic restrictions. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Coronavirus: Hong Kong to axe all quarantine exemptions for aircrew on passenger flights not from non-mainland China

  • Cathay Pacific is at risk of widespread flight cancellations in coming days, as it is unable to secure enough hotel rooms to meet new rules
  • All non-mainland flights to and from Hong Kong must be operated by closed-loop aircrew, who will be required to spend up to two weeks in quarantine

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 1:12am, 30 Dec, 2021

