Imported produce is likely to cost Hong Kong shoppers more. Photo: Dickson Lee
Cathay Pacific cargo flight suspension set to hit Hong Kong consumers hard with industry players warning food shipping costs could rise 30 per cent
- Logistics trade body chief says it is inevitable consumers will bear the brunt of food and product shortages, especially seafood and vegetables, over the next few weeks
- Shipping cost will go up 20-30 per cent and increases will be passed on to Hong Kong consumers, he warns
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
