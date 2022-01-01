Imported produce is likely to cost Hong Kong shoppers more. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Transport

Cathay Pacific cargo flight suspension set to hit Hong Kong consumers hard with industry players warning food shipping costs could rise 30 per cent

  • Logistics trade body chief says it is inevitable consumers will bear the brunt of food and product shortages, especially seafood and vegetables, over the next few weeks
  • Shipping cost will go up 20-30 per cent and increases will be passed on to Hong Kong consumers, he warns

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Cannix YauDanny Lee
Cannix Yau and Danny Lee

Updated: 7:35am, 1 Jan, 2022

