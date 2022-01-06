Cathay Pacific Airways’ capacity will be sharply reduced for at least the rest of the month. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay Pacific cargo, passenger capacity to be slashed following Hong Kong’s imposition of new flight bans, rules for aircrew
- The local flag carrier will temporarily cut its existing cargo capacity by more than two-thirds and passenger flights by about 80 per cent
- The sharp reductions will remain in place for the rest of the month, and were triggered by flights bans for several countries and new quarantine requirements for aircrew
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Cathay Pacific Airways’ capacity will be sharply reduced for at least the rest of the month. Photo: Sam Tsang