Cathay Pacific Airways’ capacity will be sharply reduced for at least the rest of the month. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay Pacific Airways’ capacity will be sharply reduced for at least the rest of the month. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Transport

Cathay Pacific cargo, passenger capacity to be slashed following Hong Kong’s imposition of new flight bans, rules for aircrew

  • The local flag carrier will temporarily cut its existing cargo capacity by more than two-thirds and passenger flights by about 80 per cent
  • The sharp reductions will remain in place for the rest of the month, and were triggered by flights bans for several countries and new quarantine requirements for aircrew

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 5:02pm, 6 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Cathay Pacific Airways’ capacity will be sharply reduced for at least the rest of the month. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay Pacific Airways’ capacity will be sharply reduced for at least the rest of the month. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE