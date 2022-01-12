Cathay Pacific’s chairman has said rostering practices followed previous health regulations. Photo: Winson Wong
Omicron: did Cathay Pacific abuse quarantine exemption for cargo staff? Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says authorities will probe airline’s claims of compliance
- Chief executive tells lawmakers investigation under way into carrier’s rostering practices, refuses to answer if government had prior knowledge of alleged policy abuse
- Airline chairman says arrangement was in line with regulations, pledges cooperation with authorities
Topic | Cathay Pacific
Cathay Pacific’s chairman has said rostering practices followed previous health regulations. Photo: Winson Wong