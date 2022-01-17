Cathay Dragon folded as part of the parent company’s restructuring in October 2020 that also led to the loss of 5,900 jobs. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Cathay Pacific expects to take over all 46 routes operated by now-defunct subsidiary, source says
- Cathay Dragon had the rights before it folded as part of a wider company restructuring in 2020
- While government confirms a decision on the routes has been made, details are not being released
Topic | Cathay Dragon
Cathay Dragon folded as part of the parent company’s restructuring in October 2020 that also led to the loss of 5,900 jobs. Photo: K. Y. Cheng