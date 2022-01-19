Hong Kong’s flagship carrier Cathay Pacific. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s flagship carrier Cathay Pacific. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific to face further legal action if there is ‘sufficient evidence’ it exploited quarantine exemption rules

  • Transport and Housing Bureau tells lawmakers it will ‘follow up seriously’ with its investigation even after two former Cathay staff charged with violating quarantine rules
  • Airline’s chairman had submitted written explanations to city’s leader on its rostering practice and will cooperate with investigations

Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 5:27pm, 19 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s flagship carrier Cathay Pacific. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s flagship carrier Cathay Pacific. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE