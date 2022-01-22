Yau Tong station was closed for about 45 minutes after a fire broke out on the platform. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Transport

Platform fire triggers evacuation of hundreds of passengers from Hong Kong railway station, train services disrupted

  • Services between Tiu Keng Leng and Kwun Tong have been suspended after a minor fire broke out on the platform of Yau Tong station
  • MTR spokesman says platform door in station had malfunctioned

Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 3:05pm, 22 Jan, 2022

