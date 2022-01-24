Cathay Pacific’s passenger traffic in December was at 3 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. Photo: Fung Chang
Passenger capacity for Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific forecast to remain at just 2 per cent of pre-pandemic levels
- Tougher quarantine curbs for aircrew expected to burn as much as HK$1.5 billion from February
- Annual losses set to narrow to between HK$5.6 billion and HK$6.1 billion for 2021, but carrier predicts bleak business outlook for 2022
