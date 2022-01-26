Hong Kong has imposed some of the harshest travel restrictions of any place in the world in a bid to contain Covid-19. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong has grown more isolated as aviation hub, head of global airline association warns

  • City’s status as aviation hub has been ‘severely impacted’ by travel restrictions, says Willie Walsh of International Air Transport Association
  • Walsh also calls Washington’s tit-for-tat response to Beijing’s suspension of flights by US carriers ‘unhelpful’

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 12:38am, 26 Jan, 2022

