An internal investigation from MTR Corporation found that poor employee oversight and billboard maintenance procedures were the cause of the incident on December 2. Photo: Sam Tsang
Doors fell off Hong Kong train because of poor employee oversight, lack of billboard maintenance, report finds
- Investigative body for city’s railway operator finds poor employee oversight, lack of billboard maintenance led to accident on December 2
- MTR Corporation apologises for incident, says it is sparing ‘no effort’ to prevent potential risks
