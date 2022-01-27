An internal investigation from MTR Corporation found that poor employee oversight and billboard maintenance procedures were the cause of the incident on December 2. Photo: Sam Tsang
Doors fell off Hong Kong train because of poor employee oversight, lack of billboard maintenance, report finds

  • Investigative body for city’s railway operator finds poor employee oversight, lack of billboard maintenance led to accident on December 2
  • MTR Corporation apologises for incident, says it is sparing ‘no effort’ to prevent potential risks

Updated: 10:38pm, 27 Jan, 2022

An internal investigation from MTR Corporation found that poor employee oversight and billboard maintenance procedures were the cause of the incident on December 2. Photo: Sam Tsang
