Cathay Pacific has been rehiring pilot since last summer, with plans to bring back hundreds more, after shedding thousands of jobs since the pandemic began. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways will have rehired 180 local pilots by February, with plans to bring on ‘several hundred’ more
- In addition to the ongoing efforts to rehire laid-off pilots over the coming year, the airline is also planning to restart its cadet programme
- Pilots who spoke to the Post say there has been a ‘significant uptick’ in resignations amid tightened local rules for aircrew
Topic | Cathay Pacific
Cathay Pacific has been rehiring pilot since last summer, with plans to bring back hundreds more, after shedding thousands of jobs since the pandemic began. Photo: K. Y. Cheng