Cathay Pacific has been rehiring pilot since last summer, with plans to bring back hundreds more, after shedding thousands of jobs since the pandemic began. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways will have rehired 180 local pilots by February, with plans to bring on ‘several hundred’ more

  • In addition to the ongoing efforts to rehire laid-off pilots over the coming year, the airline is also planning to restart its cadet programme
  • Pilots who spoke to the Post say there has been a ‘significant uptick’ in resignations amid tightened local rules for aircrew

Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Laura Westbrook
Updated: 1:46pm, 28 Jan, 2022

