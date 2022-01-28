The incident involved an Air New Zealand Boeing 787 as pictured here. Photo: Shutterstock
Air New Zealand cargo flight makes emergency landing in Hong Kong but crew members stuck on board due to local Covid-19 policy
- Flight NZ1082 left Christchurch for Guangzhou but was forced to divert to Hong Kong when the crack appeared
- Pilots Association chief Andrew Ridling calls the situation the crew members faced ‘challenging’
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
The incident involved an Air New Zealand Boeing 787 as pictured here. Photo: Shutterstock