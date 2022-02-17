An “anti-epidemic” taxi service for coronavirus patients will begin on Friday and specific labels will be affixed on the taxi bodies for identification. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: ‘anti-epidemic’ taxi service for Covid-19 patients in Hong Kong to begin on Friday, with drivers set to earn HK$3,000 a day
- About 300 such taxis mobilised to provide free transport services between designated clinics and homes of Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms
- Drivers to receive protective gear and will only accept patients who have made appointments at designated clinics
