Greater Bay Airlines postponed its original launch in the fourth quarter of last year, due to a delay in acquiring the air licence. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Greater Bay Airlines given go-ahead to fly 104 regional routes, setting up rivalry with Hong Kong flagship carrier Cathay Pacific
- Upstart carrier backed by tycoon Bill Wong granted five-year licence for routes covering mainland China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea, among others
- Cathay tells Post that active and vibrant market for air services critical to success of Hong Kong as international aviation hub
Topic | Hong Kong aviation
Greater Bay Airlines postponed its original launch in the fourth quarter of last year, due to a delay in acquiring the air licence. Photo: K. Y. Cheng