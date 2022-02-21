Some train services will run at reduced frequency from Friday. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong’s MTR Corp to temporarily reduce frequency of services on some rail lines from Friday to cope with falling ridership

  • Longest waiting time, at every 12 minutes, will be for trains running between Tiu Keng Leng and Lohas Park stations on the Tseung Kwan O Line on weekends and public holidays
  • MTR Corp cites 40 per cent drop in ridership in post-Lunar New Year period, says growing number of workers infected with Covid-19 also affected operations

Lo Hoi-ying
Updated: 10:16pm, 21 Feb, 2022

