The MTR is further reducing service on the Island and Tuen Ma lines after a spate of coronavirus infections. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation further reduces operations after logging record 227 new coronavirus infections among staff

  • More than 1,100 of the company’s employees have contracted Covid-19, and an unknown number have been ordered to isolate as close contacts
  • Given the manpower shortage, trains will run less frequently on the Island and Tuen Ma lines during rush hour

Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau

Updated: 1:45pm, 1 Mar, 2022

