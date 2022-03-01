The MTR is further reducing service on the Island and Tuen Ma lines after a spate of coronavirus infections. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation further reduces operations after logging record 227 new coronavirus infections among staff
- More than 1,100 of the company’s employees have contracted Covid-19, and an unknown number have been ordered to isolate as close contacts
- Given the manpower shortage, trains will run less frequently on the Island and Tuen Ma lines during rush hour
