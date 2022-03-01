A 46-year-old bus driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after his vehicle hit a 74-year-old man in the New Territories on Tuesday. Photo: handout
KMB bus driver arrested in Hong Kong after vehicle knocks down elderly man in New Territories
- Driver, 46, was leaving a bus terminal on Kik Yeung Road in Yuen Long shortly before 6am when the accident happened
- Another crash occurred in Shau Kei Wan on Monday night which left 38-year-old woman with serious head injuries
A 46-year-old bus driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after his vehicle hit a 74-year-old man in the New Territories on Tuesday. Photo: handout