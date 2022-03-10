The Covid-19 outbreak has forced the MTR Corporation to reduce service due to the sharp drop in ridership. Photo: Felix Wong
The Covid-19 outbreak has forced the MTR Corporation to reduce service due to the sharp drop in ridership. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

MTR Corp posts HK$9.55 billion profit for last year, but warns tough times ahead as Covid-19 cuts into patronage

  • CEO Jacob Kam says fifth wave of pandemic has brought uncertainty to company’s outlook
  • Recovery comes after posting deficit of HK$4.8 billion in 2020, its first loss ever

Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 6:30pm, 10 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Covid-19 outbreak has forced the MTR Corporation to reduce service due to the sharp drop in ridership. Photo: Felix Wong
The Covid-19 outbreak has forced the MTR Corporation to reduce service due to the sharp drop in ridership. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE