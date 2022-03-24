Commercial aircraft sit grounded at Hong Kong International Airport at an earlier stage of the pandemic. Photo: Felix Wong
Commercial aircraft sit grounded at Hong Kong International Airport at an earlier stage of the pandemic. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Coronavirus: online searches soar after Hong Kong says it will lift flight ban on 9 countries including US, UK and Canada

  • Expedia says searches on its platform for flights to Hong Kong jumped 285 per cent in the 48 hours since city’s announcement on Monday
  • About 25 per cent of the searches are from Britain, 15 per cent from the US and more than 10 per cent from Canada, according to its data

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 7:00am, 24 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Commercial aircraft sit grounded at Hong Kong International Airport at an earlier stage of the pandemic. Photo: Felix Wong
Commercial aircraft sit grounded at Hong Kong International Airport at an earlier stage of the pandemic. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE