A flight ban mechanism for airlines found to be carrying passengers infected with the coronavirus could be relaxed soon. Photo: Felix Wong
A flight ban mechanism for airlines found to be carrying passengers infected with the coronavirus could be relaxed soon. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

breaking | Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam ‘to relax flight suspension rule’

  • Insider says pledge follows lobbying from aviation industry and Airport Authority, but extent of changes yet to be revealed
  • City leader Carrie Lam previously said flight suspension mechanism would be reviewed, amid mounting pressure from business leaders

Topic |   Transport and logistics
Chris LauCannix Yau
Chris Lau and Cannix Yau

Updated: 11:58am, 26 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A flight ban mechanism for airlines found to be carrying passengers infected with the coronavirus could be relaxed soon. Photo: Felix Wong
A flight ban mechanism for airlines found to be carrying passengers infected with the coronavirus could be relaxed soon. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE