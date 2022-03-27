Hong Kong has one of the world’s toughest travel curbs amid the pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to cut 14-day flight suspension rule to 7, convert 13 isolation hotels back into quarantine facilities for travellers
- Trigger mechanism for ban to be maintained at three positive cases on same flight
- Another condition involving four cases on same route in a week will be scrapped
Topic | Hong Kong aviation
Hong Kong has one of the world’s toughest travel curbs amid the pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang