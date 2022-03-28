Cathay Pacific will relaunch its cadet pilot training programme to recruit local talent. Photo: Edmond So
Cathay Pacific will relaunch its cadet pilot training programme to recruit local talent. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific to resume cadet pilot training programme for first time in 2 years

  • Recruitment drive by city’s flagship carrier aims to increase cadet pilot intake from 180 in 2019 to 190 this year
  • Airline also expected to take on about 150 trained and qualified cadets who were unable to join in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Jack Tsang
Jack Tsang

Updated: 7:52pm, 28 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Cathay Pacific will relaunch its cadet pilot training programme to recruit local talent. Photo: Edmond So
Cathay Pacific will relaunch its cadet pilot training programme to recruit local talent. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE