Cathay Pacific will relaunch its cadet pilot training programme to recruit local talent. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific to resume cadet pilot training programme for first time in 2 years
- Recruitment drive by city’s flagship carrier aims to increase cadet pilot intake from 180 in 2019 to 190 this year
- Airline also expected to take on about 150 trained and qualified cadets who were unable to join in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic
