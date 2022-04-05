The problem on the Disneyland Resort route is due to a technical issue with overhead line equipment. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong MTR train services between Sunny Bay and Disneyland Resort stations suspended over power outage, shuttle buses arranged

  • Operator says staff are working to fix problem involving overhead line equipment
  • Shuttle bus rides available every 10 to 12 minutes

Cannix Yau
Updated: 11:28am, 5 Apr, 2022

