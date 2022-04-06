An airline industry chief has said that Hong Kong’s strict travel measures have resulted in the city falling “off the map”. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
Coronavirus: Hong Kong no longer top aviation hub amid tough pandemic restrictions, airline industry chief says city ‘off the map’
- Aviation industry chief Willie Walsh says city’s travel restrictions have made it ‘extremely difficult, if not impossible’ for airlines to operate
- But aviation analyst Brendan Sobie says city’s lost status is not permanent, ‘still time to get it back on the map’
Topic | Hong Kong aviation
