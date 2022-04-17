There have been 62 flight route bans so far this year, with eight route bans affecting seven airlines in the past week alone. Photo: Edmond So
‘So stressful’: Hong Kong travellers scramble for flights, pay more when airline routes suspended over passengers with Covid-19
- Travellers feel punished by sudden disruptions, as city sticks with hard line on imported cases
- Ongoing pandemic rules put off several airlines from increasing or resuming flights to Hong Kong
Topic | Asia travel
There have been 62 flight route bans so far this year, with eight route bans affecting seven airlines in the past week alone. Photo: Edmond So